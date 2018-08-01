Liberty-Sun, Box

NEW YORK (77)

Boyd 5-12 2-2 14, Charles 5-11 1-1 12, Coleman 0-2 2-2 2, Rodgers 6-10 1-1 16, Vaughn 4-7 1-2 9, Allen 1-5 0-0 3, Hartley 1-6 1-2 3, Nurse 2-6 0-0 4, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Zahui B 5-7 3-4 14. Totals 29-66 11-14 77.

CONNECTICUT (92)

A.Thomas 2-9 1-2 5, J.Thomas 3-9 0-0 6, Ogwumike 5-7 2-2 12, Stricklen 3-6 1-1 10, Williams 8-17 0-0 17, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 2-2 1-3 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Clarendon 3-6 1-2 7, J.Jones 7-13 3-4 21, Laney 1-1 0-0 2, Tuck 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-76 9-14 92.

New York 18 21 19 19—77 Connecticut 21 27 16 28—92

3-Point Goals_New York 8-20 (Rodgers 3-7, Boyd 2-2, Zahui B 1-2, Charles 1-2, Allen 1-3, Hartley 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Nurse 0-2), Connecticut 11-26 (J.Jones 4-8, Stricklen 3-6, Banham 2-2, Tuck 1-3, Williams 1-3, A.Thomas 0-1, Clarendon 0-1, J.Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 33 (Vaughn 7), Connecticut 38 (A.Thomas 12). Assists_New York 22 (Boyd 8), Connecticut 21 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_New York 16, Connecticut 13. Technicals_A.Thomas, Connecticut team. A_6,412 (9,323).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.