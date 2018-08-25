Listen Live Sports

Lieberman, Power win BIG3 championship

August 25, 2018 5:54 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Power have won the BIG3 championship.

League MVP Corey Maggette scored 27 points to lead Power to a 51-43 victory over 3’s Company on Friday night in the championship game. Cuttino Mobley made a jumper for the final basket, pushing Power to the 50-point mark needed to win.

Power finished 9-1, counting the playoffs, in the second season of the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, who performed before the game at Barclays Center. It was Lieberman’s first season coaching Power, who by league rule will return their roster intact next season.

In the third-place game, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s 3-pointer gave 3-Headed Monsters a 52-49 victory over Tri-State, who got 22 points from Amare Stoudemire.

