Lions DE Cornelius Washington returns to practice

August 3, 2018 12:10 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Cornelius Washington has returned to practice.

The Lions removed Washington from the injured reserve/non-football injury list on Friday. He had 2 ½ sacks in 15 games with the Lions last season, his fifth in the NFL.

The Lions also signed wide receiver Dom Williams and waived injured wide receiver Deontez Alexander.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

