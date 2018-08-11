Lions-Raiders Stats

Detroit 0 7 0 3—10 Oakland 3 10 0 3—16 First Quarter

Oak_FG Pineiro 21, 7:31.

Second Quarter

Oak_Switzer 7 pass from C.Cook (Pineiro kick), 13:24.

Det_Abdullah 1 run (Prater kick), 6:54.

Oak_FG Pineiro 48, :00.

Advertisement

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Santoso 24, 14:57.

Oak_FG Pineiro 45, 2:17.

A_53,024.

___

Det Oak First downs 17 20 Total Net Yards 227 345 Rushes-yards 23-88 31-147 Passing 139 198 Punt Returns 3-2 7-66 Kickoff Returns 1-29 3-67 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-37-0 17-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 0-0 Punts 7-49.9 5-39.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 8-69 9-75 Time of Possession 31:14 28:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 7-34, Blount 5-21, Abdullah 4-16, Zenner 4-11, Rudock 3-6. Oakland, Warren 13-86, De.Washington 6-38, Richard 5-13, Manuel 3-5, D.Martin 1-3, J.Butler 3-2.

PASSING_Detroit, Cassel 10-18-0-81, Rudock 12-19-0-84. Oakland, Carr 2-4-0-11, C.Cook 11-19-0-141, Manuel 4-6-0-46.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Powell 5-34, K.Johnson 4-33, Lucas 3-18, Valles 2-26, T.Jones 2-14, Billingsley 2-10, Tate 1-11, Redding 1-8, Abdullah 1-7, D.Ford 1-4. Oakland, Richard 4-35, Ateman 4-22, Holton 1-41, P.Butler 1-24, Blacknall 1-21, Bryant 1-18, Whitney 1-12, Switzer 1-7, Whalen 1-7, Baugh 1-7, J.Nelson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.