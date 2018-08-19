Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions sign safety Marcus Cromartie

August 19, 2018 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent safety Marcus Cromartie.

The Lions also announced Sunday that they have waived-injured safety Stefan McClure.

Cromartie appeared in one game for the Houston Texans last season. Over the previous three seasons, he appeared in 21 games with one start for the San Francisco 49ers.

Cromartie entered the NFL with the San Diego Chargers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence