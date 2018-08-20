Little League World Series Glance

All Times EDT At South Williamsport, Pa. UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Double Elimination Thursday, Aug. 16

Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Friday, Aug. 17

Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday, Aug. 18

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

Sunday, Aug. 19

Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday, Aug. 20

Game A: Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

Game 17: Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

Game 18: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

Game 19: Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 6 p.m.

Game 20: Houston vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Game B: Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 11 a.m.

Game 21: Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 22: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Game 23: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.

Game 24: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25 International Championship

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26 At Lamade Stadium Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

World Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

