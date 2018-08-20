Little League World Series Glance

|All Times EDT
|At South Williamsport, Pa.
|UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu
ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros
|Double Elimination
|Thursday, Aug. 16
Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings
Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2
Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2
Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1
Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4
Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3
Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0
Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5
Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings
Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0
Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1
Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1
Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2
Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3
Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated
Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated
Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated
Game B: Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 11 a.m.
Game 21: Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 3 p.m.
Game 22: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.
Game 23: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 3 p.m.
Game 24: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 25
|International Championship
Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.
|United States Championship
Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 26
|At Lamade Stadium
|Third Place
Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.
Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.
