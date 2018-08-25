Little League World Series Glance

All Times EDT At South Williamsport, Pa. UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Double Elimination Thursday, Aug. 16

Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Friday, Aug. 17

Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

Saturday, Aug. 18

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

Sunday, Aug. 19

Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

Monday, Aug. 20

Coventry (R.I.) 15, Gold Coast (Australia) 0, 4 innings

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 3, Arraijan (Panama) 1, Arraijan eliminated

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 4, Des Moines eliminated

Surrey (British Columbia) 6, Matamoros (Mexico) 4, Matamoros eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Houston 6, 9 innings, Houston eliminated

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ppd., weather

Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd., weather

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga), ppd., weather

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4, Surrey eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3, Grosse Pointe eliminated

Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings

Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings

Thursday, Aug. 23

Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 5, Barcelona (Spain) 0

Kawaguchi (Japan) 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 0, Guayama eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 7, Staten Island (N.Y.) 3, Staten Island eliminated

Saturday, Aug. 25 International Championship

Seoul (South Korea) 2, Kawaguchi (Japan) 1

United States Championship

Honolulu 3, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0

Sunday, Aug. 26 At Lamade Stadium Third Place

Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 10 a.m.

World Championship

Seoul (South Korea) vs. Honolulu, 3 p.m.

