Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lodeiro and Bruin score late, Sounders past Minnesota 2-1

August 4, 2018 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin scored stoppage-time goals to give the Seattle Sounders a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

After Minnesota United’s Miguel Ibarra was called for a handball, Lodeiro converted from the spot to tie it for the Sounders (8-9-5) in the 91st minute. Bruin then added the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a chip shot to beat the onrushing goalkeeper for Seattle’s fourth win in a row.

Darwin Quintero opened the scoring for Minnesota United (9-13-1) in the 19th minute. He spun around Harry Shipp and faked right to get Chad Marshall leaning the wrong way before sending a left-footed shot just inside the far post.

Sounders defender Kim Kee-hee left the game in the 38th minute with a leg injury.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington