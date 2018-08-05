Los Angeles-Red Bulls, Sums

Los Angeles 0 1—1 New York 1 1—2

First half_1, New York, Royer, 6, 39th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles, Rossi, 7 (Vela), 53rd. 3, New York, Royer, 7 (Wright-Phillips), 80th.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Tyler Miller; New York, Luis Robles.

Yellow Cards_Miller, Los Angeles, 38th; Wright-Phillips, New York, 60th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jeremy Kieso; 4th Official_Mark Geiger.

Lineups

Los Angeles_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Laurent Ciman, Jordan Harvey, Walker Zimmermann (Danilo Silva, 84th); Benny Feilhaber (Eduard Atuesta, 59th), Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Marcos Urena, 69th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Connor Lade, 88th), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis (Alex Muyl, 65th), Daniel Royer (Derrick Etienne, 81st), Marc Rzatkowski; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

