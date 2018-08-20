Louisville puts assistant Klenakis on leave after DUI arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has placed tight ends coach Chris Klenakis on administrative leave following his arrest on driving under the influence and other charges.

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies responded to calls early Sunday about a driver swerving on Interstate 64 in Shelbyville. An arrest report says Klenakis’ SUV nearly hit a barrier wall multiple times, including in a construction zone with active workers.

The report says deputies pulled the fifth-year assistant from his SUV and attempted to conduct a sobriety test when Klenakis walked onto the road and was nearly hit by a truck. His blood-alcohol level measured 0.165, more than twice the legal level.

The 54-year-old Klenakis also was charged with reckless driving, wanton endangerment and possession of open containers. A working phone number for him could not be located.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement Monday that the program has high standards for coaches and that, “We must adhere to those standards on a daily basis.”

