Louisville to host rival Kentucky in nonconference schedule

August 23, 2018 7:25 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville will host rival Kentucky and Michigan State in the nonconference portion of Chris Mack’s first season as coach.

The Cardinals’ annual meeting against the Wildcats on Dec. 29 will mark a return to Saturday play after weekday games the past two seasons. Louisville’s Nov. 27 matchup against Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge concludes a month that begins Nov. 8 against Nicholls State. Home games against Southern (Nov. 13) and Vermont (Nov. 16) will open the NIT Tipoff before Louisville travels to Brooklyn, New York, to face Tennessee, Kansas or Marquette on Nov. 21 in the event’s semifinal.

Louisville’s road games are at Seton Hall (Dec. 2) and Indiana (Dec. 8). Central Arkansas (Dec. 5), Lipscomb (Dec. 12), Kent State (Dec. 15), Robert Morris (Dec. 21) and Kentucky will visit the Cardinals, along with NCAA Division II neighbor Bellarmine (Oct. 28) and NCCAA Division II Simmons (Nov. 3) in exhibitions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

