Loyd’s 29 points lead Storm by Mercury 102-91

August 1, 2018 12:43 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 29 points with five 3-pointers, Natasha Howard had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 102-91 on Tuesday night.

Loyd and Howard combined for 27 points in the first half as Seattle build a 53-44 lead. The Storm outscored Phoenix 28-16 in the third for an 81-60 advantage.

Breanna Stewart added 16 points and eight rebounds for Seattle (20-7). Alysha Clark scored 15 points as 10 difference Storm players scored. Seattle shot 54.1 percent from the field, including 11 of 22 3-pointers.

Brittney Griner had 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to lead Phoenix (15-12). Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 20 points in the first quarter and DeWanna Bonner added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Phoenix has lost seven of its last eight games, including four straight at home.

