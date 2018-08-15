LSU backup quarterbacks McMillan, Narcisse leaving program

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU backup quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse have announced they’re leaving the Tigers.

McMillan graduated this summer and is eligible to play immediately at any NCAA program. His announcement does not say where he’ll go, but says it’s time for him to find a better fit to pursue his athletic goals. The 6-foot-3 McMillian has two years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt year in 2015 and appearing in one game in each of the past two seasons.

Narcisse was a highly rated Louisiana recruit in 2017, but has not played in two seasons after missing his high school senior year in 2016 with a knee injury and taking a redshirt last season. His announcement on Twitter says he needs “a fresh start.”

The departures leave LSU with two scholarship QBs, sophomore Myles Brennan and junior transfer Joe Burrow, who’ve been widely viewed as the front-runners for the starting job.

