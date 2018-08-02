Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lynn replaces Gray in Yanks’ rotation as Happ goes on DL

August 2, 2018 8:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The Yankees removed Sonny Gray from their starting rotation and replaced him with newly acquired Lance Lynn, and New York put pitcher J.A. Happ on the 10-day disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Gray tied a career high by allowing seven runs while lasting 2 2/3 innings against Baltimore on Wednesday, smirking at booing fans as he left the field. He is 8-8 with a 5.56 ERA this season.

“I’ve struggled and they’ve given me ample opportunities to turn it around,” he said. “I hope to turn things around and get outs whenever my name is called.”

Lynn was acquired from Minnesota this week and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Gray on Wednesday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

“I don’t think my days as a starting pitcher in this league are over,” Gray said. “Whether it’s this year, next year or down the road, I truly picture myself as a starter in this league. It’s all about winning right now this season and doing my part.”

Happ won his Yankees debut last weekend and had been expected to pitch on Saturday against AL East-leading Boston. The Yankees recalled right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a contagious virus that usually affects young children.

New York also optioned infielder Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton on Thursday and recalled newly acquired infielder Luke Voit from Triple-A.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLBbaseball

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington