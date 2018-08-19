Listen Live Sports

Lynx beat Mystics 88-83 on “Lindsay Whalen Day”

August 19, 2018 9:46 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lindsay Whalen scored 10 points in the final regular-season home game of her career, Sylvia Fowles set the WNBA season record for rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx closed the season with a 88-83 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday night.

The Target Center had 13,013 in attendance for the game. Governor Mark Dayton declared it “Lindsay Whalen Day” in Minnesota and a retirement ceremony followed the game.

The 36-year-old Whalen starred at the University of Minnesota and now coaches the Gophers.

Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to finish with a WNBA-record 404 rebounds. She broke the mark of 403 set last year by Jonquel Jones.

Whalen hit a 3-pointer that gave the Lynx (18-16) the lead for good during a 13-0 run that ended at 78-69 early in the fourth quarter. The Mystics (22-12) got no closer than the final score.

The seventh-seeded Lynx will visit the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Sparks — a rematch of the last two WNBA finals — in the single-elimination first round of the WNBA playoffs Tuesday night.

The No. 3 seed Mystics had their eight-game winning streak snapped and their 22 regular-season wins tied a franchise best. Washington will have a bye through the first round of the playoffs to host the Lynx-Sparks winner in the second round Thursday night.

