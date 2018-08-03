Lynx-Storm, Box

MINNESOTA (75)

Augustus 4-12 0-0 8, Brunson 5-9 1-1 12, Fowles 8-11 4-4 20, Moore 2-9 2-2 7, Whalen 5-12 0-0 12, Fagbenle 3-3 0-0 6, Larkins 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 0-2 1-2 1, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Zandalasini 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-67 8-9 75.

SEATTLE (85)

Bird 5-8 0-0 14, Clark 3-8 0-0 7, Howard 7-16 0-2 15, Loyd 5-10 3-6 14, Stewart 8-17 1-2 20, Canada 2-3 1-2 6, Langhorne 2-5 0-0 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-2 0-0 5, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 5-12 85.

Minnesota 22 16 19 18—75 Seattle 16 21 24 24—85

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-13 (Whalen 2-4, Zandalasini 1-1, Brunson 1-2, Moore 1-3, Wright 0-1, Augustus 0-2), Seattle 12-24 (Bird 4-5, Stewart 3-5, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-1, Loyd 1-2, Canada 1-2, Clark 1-4, Howard 1-4, Whitcomb 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 41 (Fowles 16), Seattle 30 (Stewart 7). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Brunson 5), Seattle 23 (Bird 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 11, Seattle 9. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_12,064 (15,354).

