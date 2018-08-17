Lynx-Sun, Box

MINNESOTA (79)

Augustus 5-10 2-2 12, Fowles 12-18 1-1 25, Moore 5-13 1-1 12, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Zandalasini 4-9 2-2 10, A.Jones 2-5 0-0 6, Colson 2-3 0-0 4, Fagbenle 0-3 0-0 0, Larkins 1-2 0-0 2, Whalen 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 35-71 6-6 79.

CONNECTICUT (96)

A.Thomas 8-10 2-4 18, J.Jones 8-11 5-6 26, J.Thomas 3-10 3-4 9, Stricklen 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 6-11 0-0 13, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-0 4-4 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Clarendon 6-9 2-3 14, Laney 1-2 0-0 2, Tuck 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 35-63 18-23 96.

Minnesota 28 18 21 12—79 Connecticut 22 21 29 24—96

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 3-17 (A.Jones 2-4, Moore 1-6, Wright 0-1, Whalen 0-2, Zandalasini 0-4), Connecticut 8-18 (J.Jones 5-7, Stricklen 2-5, Williams 1-1, Tuck 0-1, Clarendon 0-1, J.Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 26 (Fowles 8), Connecticut 31 (A.Thomas, Williams 8). Assists_Minnesota 26 (Moore 8), Connecticut 25 (A.Thomas 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Connecticut 9. Technicals_Augustus, Connecticut coach Curt Miller. A_7,089 (9,323).

