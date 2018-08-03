Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

August 3, 2018 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 14 4 5 47 48 26
New York City FC 13 5 4 43 43 27
New York 13 6 2 41 42 22
Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29
Montreal 9 13 1 28 29 39
New England 7 7 7 28 33 32
Philadelphia 8 10 3 27 29 34
Chicago 6 12 5 23 34 46
Orlando City 7 14 1 22 32 51
Toronto FC 6 11 4 22 35 39
D.C. United 4 9 5 17 29 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 12 3 6 42 35 25
Los Angeles FC 10 5 6 36 44 35
LA Galaxy 10 7 5 35 43 36
Portland 9 3 7 34 30 25
Sporting Kansas City 9 6 6 33 39 30
Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 31 39
Vancouver 8 9 5 29 34 44
Minnesota United 9 12 1 28 35 44
Houston 7 8 6 27 39 32
Seattle 7 9 5 26 22 24
Colorado 4 12 5 17 25 36
San Jose 2 12 7 13 29 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 11

Houston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

