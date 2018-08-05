Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|14
|4
|6
|48
|50
|28
|New York City FC
|13
|5
|5
|44
|45
|29
|New York
|13
|6
|2
|41
|42
|22
|Columbus
|10
|7
|6
|36
|30
|29
|Montreal
|9
|13
|2
|29
|30
|40
|New England
|7
|7
|8
|29
|36
|35
|Philadelphia
|8
|10
|3
|27
|29
|34
|Orlando City
|7
|14
|2
|23
|35
|54
|Toronto FC
|6
|11
|5
|23
|37
|41
|Chicago
|6
|13
|5
|23
|35
|48
|D.C. United
|4
|9
|6
|18
|30
|36
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|42
|36
|28
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|6
|6
|36
|40
|30
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|5
|6
|36
|44
|35
|LA Galaxy
|10
|8
|5
|35
|44
|38
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|9
|4
|34
|33
|40
|Portland
|9
|3
|7
|34
|30
|25
|Vancouver
|8
|9
|6
|30
|36
|46
|Seattle
|8
|9
|5
|29
|24
|25
|Minnesota United
|9
|13
|1
|28
|36
|46
|Houston
|7
|9
|6
|27
|39
|33
|Colorado
|5
|12
|5
|20
|27
|37
|San Jose
|3
|12
|7
|16
|32
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United FC 2, tie
D.C. United 1, Montreal 1, tie
New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie
San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota United 1
Vancouver 2, New York City FC 2, tie
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Chicago 1
Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.
Houston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
