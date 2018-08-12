Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|14
|4
|6
|48
|50
|28
|New York
|15
|6
|2
|47
|45
|23
|New York City FC
|13
|5
|5
|44
|45
|29
|Columbus
|11
|7
|6
|39
|31
|29
|Philadelphia
|9
|11
|3
|30
|32
|39
|Montreal
|9
|13
|3
|30
|31
|41
|New England
|7
|8
|8
|29
|38
|38
|Orlando City
|7
|14
|2
|23
|35
|54
|Toronto FC
|6
|11
|5
|23
|37
|41
|Chicago
|6
|14
|5
|23
|35
|49
|D.C. United
|4
|9
|6
|18
|30
|36
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|42
|36
|28
|Portland
|10
|3
|7
|37
|33
|25
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|6
|6
|36
|40
|30
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|6
|6
|36
|45
|37
|LA Galaxy
|10
|8
|5
|35
|44
|38
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|9
|5
|35
|34
|41
|Vancouver
|8
|9
|6
|30
|36
|46
|Seattle
|8
|9
|5
|29
|24
|25
|Minnesota United
|9
|13
|1
|28
|36
|46
|Houston
|7
|10
|6
|27
|39
|34
|Colorado
|6
|12
|5
|23
|29
|38
|San Jose
|3
|13
|7
|16
|33
|43
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Columbus 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 3, New England 2
New York 1, Chicago 0
Colorado 2, San Jose 1
Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
