Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

August 12, 2018 10:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28
New York 15 6 2 47 45 23
New York City FC 14 5 5 47 48 31
Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29
Philadelphia 9 11 3 30 32 39
Montreal 9 13 3 30 31 41
New England 7 8 8 29 38 38
Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57
Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44
Chicago 6 14 5 23 35 49
D.C. United 5 9 6 21 33 38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28
Sporting Kansas City 11 6 6 39 42 30
Portland 10 4 7 37 34 27
LA Galaxy 10 8 6 36 46 40
Los Angeles FC 10 7 6 36 45 39
Real Salt Lake 10 9 5 35 34 41
Vancouver 9 9 6 33 38 47
Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48
Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25
Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34
Colorado 6 12 5 23 29 38
San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 11

Columbus 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 3, New England 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

New York 1, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Minnesota United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Vancouver 2, Portland 1

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Sunday, August 12

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 2

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 2

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 15

Portland at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington