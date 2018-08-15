Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28 New York 15 6 2 47 45 23 New York City FC 14 5 5 47 48 31 Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29 Philadelphia 9 11 3 30 32 39 Montreal 9 13 3 30 31 41 New England 7 8 8 29 38 38 D.C. United 6 9 6 24 37 39 Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57 Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44 Chicago 6 14 5 23 35 49 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 12 5 6 42 37 30 Sporting Kansas City 11 6 6 39 42 30 LA Galaxy 10 8 7 37 48 42 Portland 10 5 7 37 35 31 Los Angeles FC 10 7 6 36 45 39 Real Salt Lake 10 9 5 35 34 41 Vancouver 9 9 6 33 38 47 Seattle 9 9 5 32 26 26 Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48 Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34 Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40 San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 11

Columbus 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 3, New England 2

New York 1, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Montreal 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Minnesota United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Vancouver 2, Portland 1

Sunday, August 12

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 2

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 2

Seattle 2, FC Dallas 1

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, August 15

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

