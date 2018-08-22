Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 15 4 6 51 53 29 New York 15 6 4 49 48 26 New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34 Columbus 11 8 6 39 32 32 Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39 Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42 New England 7 9 8 29 38 40 D.C. United 7 9 6 27 39 39 Toronto FC 6 12 6 24 40 45 Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57 Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 13 5 6 45 39 30 Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30 Los Angeles FC 12 7 6 42 49 39 Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44 LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47 Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34 Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26 Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49 Minnesota United 9 14 2 29 38 50 Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36 Colorado 6 13 6 24 31 42 San Jose 3 13 8 17 34 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 22

New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

