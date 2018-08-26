Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|16
|4
|6
|54
|55
|30
|New York
|16
|6
|4
|52
|49
|26
|New York City FC
|14
|6
|6
|48
|49
|34
|Columbus
|11
|8
|7
|40
|33
|33
|Philadelphia
|11
|11
|3
|36
|35
|39
|Montreal
|10
|14
|3
|33
|34
|45
|New England
|7
|10
|8
|29
|38
|41
|D.C. United
|7
|10
|6
|27
|39
|40
|Toronto FC
|7
|12
|6
|27
|43
|46
|Chicago
|6
|15
|6
|24
|37
|52
|Orlando City
|7
|16
|2
|23
|38
|59
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|13
|5
|7
|46
|40
|31
|Sporting Kansas City
|13
|6
|6
|45
|47
|30
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|7
|7
|43
|50
|40
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|10
|5
|41
|42
|44
|LA Galaxy
|10
|9
|8
|38
|49
|48
|Portland
|10
|6
|7
|37
|35
|34
|Vancouver
|10
|9
|7
|37
|43
|51
|Seattle
|10
|9
|5
|35
|31
|26
|Minnesota United
|9
|15
|2
|29
|38
|52
|Houston
|7
|11
|7
|28
|41
|37
|Colorado
|6
|14
|6
|24
|31
|48
|San Jose
|3
|14
|8
|17
|36
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0
Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0
Vancouver 3, San Jose 2
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
