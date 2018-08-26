Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 16 4 6 54 55 30 New York 16 6 4 52 49 26 New York City FC 14 6 6 48 49 34 Columbus 11 8 7 40 33 33 Philadelphia 11 11 3 36 35 39 Montreal 10 14 3 33 34 45 New England 7 10 8 29 38 41 D.C. United 7 10 6 27 39 40 Toronto FC 7 12 6 27 43 46 Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52 Orlando City 7 16 2 23 38 59 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 13 5 7 46 40 31 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 6 45 47 30 Los Angeles FC 12 7 7 43 50 40 Real Salt Lake 12 10 5 41 42 44 LA Galaxy 10 9 8 38 49 48 Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34 Vancouver 10 9 7 37 43 51 Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26 Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52 Houston 7 11 7 28 41 37 Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48 San Jose 3 14 8 17 36 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 22

New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Thursday, August 23

Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday, August 25

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, San Jose 2

Sunday, August 26

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 29

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

