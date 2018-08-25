Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Man City pays price for EPL’s lack of VAR in draw at Wolves

August 25, 2018
 
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — The Premier League’s delay in introducing VAR came under the spotlight Saturday when Manchester City dropped early points in its title defense in a 1-1 draw at newcomer Wolverhampton.

Television replays showed Willy Boly used his arm to put Wolves in front but they couldn’t be viewed to rule out the goal because the English top flight is the last major European league without video assistant referees.

Before Wolves was promoted in May, Premier League clubs agreed to hold off from adopting VAR, which made its World Cup debut in Russia.

Aymeric Laporte did rescue a point for City with a header from Ilkay Guendogan’s free kick in the 69th minute, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side with seven points from a possible nine. With two points, Wolves is yet to win since returning to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

