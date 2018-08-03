Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Manager Lovullo misses Diamondbacks game with illness

August 3, 2018 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo missed Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants due to illness, the club announced before first pitch.

The team wasn’t specific on when Lovullo will be back or what has him feeling under the weather. Bench coach Jerry Narron served as acting manager on Friday night.

Narron managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2005 to 2007 and the Texas Rangers in 2001 and 2002. He’s in his second season on the Diamondbacks’ staff.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington