Mantle’s 1964 World Series jersey auctioned for $1.3 million

August 21, 2018 8:51 pm
 
A Mickey Mantle jersey from the 1964 World Series has been sold at auction for $1.32 million.

It was the jersey Mantle wore when he homered in Games 6 and 7 at St. Louis to give him 18 for his career, a World Series record that still stands. He also homered in Game 3 at home to break a tie with Babe Ruth.

The winning bid shattered the previous mark for a Mantle jersey — $486,000 last year for a road jersey from his final season in 1968. A Ruth jersey from 1920 has the record at $4.415 million in an auction in 2012.

Also part of Heritage Auctions’ Summer Sports Collectibles offerings was a 1952 Topps Mantle rookie card from a collection owned by a New Jersey man and his brother . The two men went through their old card collection after seeing former NFL player Evan Mathis get $2.88 million for a Mantle card from the same year that was graded a Mint 9 by PSA, one of the leading sports memorabilia authenticators.

The brothers found five Mantle cards from 1952, with the best of the collection, a PSA Near-Mint 8.5, going for $810,000 in this auction. Two Mantle cards from the brothers’ collection were sold by Heritage last month — a PSA 7.5 for $200,000 and a PSA 5 for $72,000. Two more — a PSA 7 estimated at $100,000 and another PSA 5 estimated at $40,000 — will be sold at auction in the fall.

