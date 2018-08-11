Mariners 3, Astros 2

|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Span lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Gnzal lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|White 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000—3
|Houston
|020
|000
|000—2
E_Stassi (1). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (27), Healy 2 (13), Reddick (12). 3B_Herrmann (2). SB_D.Gordon (27).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|LeBlanc W,7-2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Vincent H,12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duke H,13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome H,22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz S,45-48
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Morton L,12-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Morton (Span).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:56. A_38,888 (41,168).
