Mariners 3, Astros 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Span lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .271 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Herrmann c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .236 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Healy 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .236 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Totals 33 3 10 3 1 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 Gurriel 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248 White 1b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .286 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .246 1-Fisher pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 8

Seattle 000 300 000—3 10 0 Houston 020 000 000—2 5 1

1-ran for Stassi in the 8th.

E_Stassi (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (27), Healy 2 (13), Reddick (12). 3B_Herrmann (2). RBIs_Seager (63), Herrmann (4), Healy (57), White 2 (11). SB_Gordon (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Haniger, Gordon, Heredia); Houston 1 (Gattis). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Gordon. LIDP_Kemp. GIDP_Segura 2, Seager.

DP_Seattle 1 (Heredia, Healy); Houston 3 (Bregman, Gurriel, White), (Morton, Correa, White), (Gurriel, Correa, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, W, 7-2 5 3 2 2 2 5 90 3.80 Vincent, H, 12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.38 Duke, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.81 Warren, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.97 Colome, H, 22 1 2 0 0 1 0 16 3.12 Diaz, S, 45-48 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.02 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 12-3 6 7 3 3 1 4 87 2.88 Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.52 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.69 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.45 Rondon 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 2.11

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. HBP_Morton (Span).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:56. A_38,888 (41,168).

