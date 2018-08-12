Mariners 4, Astros 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .275 Maybin lf-cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Segura ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .306 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .227 Healy 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .239 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 c-Span ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Romine 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214 d-Gordon ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Totals 38 4 11 4 1 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .288 b-Stassi ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .280 Correa ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Gattis dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .236 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .242 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .249 White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Fisher cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Tucker lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .146 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215 a-Gurriel ph-1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Totals 35 3 7 3 2 8

Seattle 010 000 101 1—4 11 1 Houston 000 000 030 0—3 7 0

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Kemp in the 8th. c-popped out for Heredia in the 10th. d-singled for Romine in the 10th.

E_Seager (11). LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 6. 2B_Haniger (24). HR_Zunino (17), off Keuchel; Healy (22), off Rondon. RBIs_Haniger (76), Healy 2 (59), Zunino (37), Bregman (73), Correa (50), Gattis (68). SF_Gattis.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Segura, Seager). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Houston 2 for 6.

GIDP_Maybin 2, Segura, Correa, Maldonado.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Romine, Healy), (Romine, Segura, Healy); Houston 3 (Bregman, Gonzalez, White), (Correa, White), (Correa, Gonzalez, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez 5 3 0 0 0 3 79 6.75 Warren, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.86 Pazos, H, 17 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 2.77 Vincent 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 4.54 Duke, W, 5-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.65 Diaz, S, 46-49 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 1.98 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel 7 7 2 1 1 5 112 3.43 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.58 Rondon 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.27 Osuna, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 2.79

Pazos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-2, Duke 1-0. HBP_Pazos (Tucker). PB_Maldonado (11).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_3:10. A_40,048 (41,168).

