Mariners 4, Rangers 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Segura ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Haniger rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Healy 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Maybin cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|b-Span ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|49
|4
|14
|3
|3
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.272
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Profar 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Chirinos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|1-Robinson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Gallo lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.192
|Kiner-Falefa c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Tocci cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|a-Calhoun ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|42
|3
|6
|3
|3
|10
|Seattle
|000
|102
|000
|001—4
|14
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|300
|000—3
|6
|1
a-flied out for Tocci in the 7th. b-popped out for Heredia in the 9th.
1-ran for Chirinos in the 12th.
E_Healy (7), Beltre (10). LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 7. 2B_Haniger (19), Healy (11), Span (16), Profar (25). HR_Zunino (14), off Perez. RBIs_Healy (56), Maybin (21), Zunino (34), Profar (57), Gallo (67), Kiner-Falefa (30). CS_Segura (9), Tocci (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Gordon 2, Segura, Seager, Healy, Maybin); Texas 3 (Choo 3). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Haniger, Heredia, Gordon. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Seattle 1 (Zunino, Seager); Texas 1 (Odor, Profar).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|82
|3.81
|Warren
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|3.09
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.99
|Colome, BS, 5-17
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.33
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.41
|Pazos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.37
|Tuivailala, W, 4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.47
|Diaz, S, 42-45
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.96
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|7
|10
|3
|3
|2
|3
|98
|6.15
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.00
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.16
|Gearrin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.71
|Claudio
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.60
|Butler, L, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.56
Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-1, Duke 3-1, Colome 3-1. HBP_Warren (Chirinos). WP_Perez.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:54. A_17,759 (49,115).
