...

Mariners 5, Astros 2

August 10, 2018 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Span lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Segura ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .306
Cruz dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .268
Seager 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .228
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Maybin cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Gordon 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .276
Totals 34 5 7 5 1 6
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kemp lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .301
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .278
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .242
White dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279
Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .217
a-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217
1-Fisher pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Totals 34 2 9 2 2 7
Seattle 000 002 030—5 7 0
Houston 000 020 000—2 9 0

a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Marisnick in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Haniger 2 (23), Cruz 2 (13), Bregman (37), Marisnick (7). RBIs_Haniger (75), Span (51), Cruz 2 (75), Seager (62), Kemp (24), Bregman (72). CS_Gonzalez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Seager, Zunino, Healy); Houston 3 (Correa 3). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Seager, Marisnick. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake 6 8 2 2 1 4 97 4.11
Warren, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 3.00
Colome, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.18
Diaz, S, 44-47 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.05
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 10-5 7 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 93 2.75
Pressly 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.40
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.98

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-2. HBP_Pressly (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:48. A_41,236 (41,168).

