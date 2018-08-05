Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Blue Jays 3

August 5, 2018 6:57 pm
 
Toronto Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Span lf 5 1 1 0
T.Hrnnd ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 4
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 2 2 2
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 2 0
Solarte 3b 4 1 1 0 Hrrmann c 4 0 1 0
A.Diaz ss 4 2 3 2 Zunino c 0 0 0 0
Maile c 4 0 1 1 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 An.Rmne 2b 2 1 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 34 6 10 6
Toronto 000 010 200—3
Seattle 002 001 30x—6

E_Leake (3). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Toronto 5, Seattle 7. 2B_A.Diaz (15), Healy (10), Herrmann (3). HR_A.Diaz (14), Cruz (29), Seager 2 (18). SB_Segura (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gaviglio 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 7
Biagini L,1-6 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
Petricka 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Leake 6 2-3 9 3 3 0 5
Duke W,4-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Colome H,19 1 0 0 0 1 0
Diaz S,41-44 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:37. A_40,515 (47,943).

