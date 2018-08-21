Listen Live Sports

Mariners 7, Astros 4

August 21, 2018 1:26 am
 
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Haniger cf-rf 4 2 2 1
M.Gnzal lf 4 2 3 3 Cano 1b 5 2 3 3
Gurriel 2b 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 5 0 2 1
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Span lf 3 0 1 1
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 Gamel rf 4 2 2 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Maybin cf 0 0 0 0
T.Kemp cf 2 1 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 1
D.Grdon 2b 4 1 2 0
Totals 32 4 5 3 Totals 37 7 14 7
Houston 103 000 000—4
Seattle 200 101 03x—7

E_Correa (4). LOB_Houston 3, Seattle 10. 2B_M.Gonzalez (18), Cano 2 (12), Cruz (14), Span (18), Gamel (11), Zunino (11). HR_M.Gonzalez (12), Cano (5). SF_Span (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole 5 7 3 2 2 7
Sipp H,5 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Pressly BS,5 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
McHugh L,5-2 2 4 3 3 1 2
Seattle
Hernandez 6 5 4 4 2 6
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colome W,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S,48-52 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Cole, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:05. A_27,072 (47,943).

