Mariners 7, Athletics 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf-rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .281 Span lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Cruz dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .264 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .218 Healy 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246 Gamel rf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .286 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Gordon ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .276 Totals 36 7 9 5 2 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Laureano cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Totals 30 1 4 1 4 5

Seattle 510 100 000—7 9 0 Oakland 000 000 010—1 4 1

E_Chapman (16). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Cano (14), Laureano (4). 3B_Span (7). HR_Haniger (23), off Montas. RBIs_Haniger (84), Cano (29), Healy (63), Gamel (14), Gordon (26), Lowrie (84).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Haniger); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Canha). RISP_Seattle 3 for 6; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Semien, Pinder. GIDP_Seager, Chapman.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Cano, Healy); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Chapman, Olson).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, W, 8-3 7 3 0 0 3 4 98 3.71 Warren 1 1 1 1 1 0 24 2.83 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.17 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 5-4 6 8 7 4 2 4 97 3.96 Wendelken 3 1 0 0 0 3 39 1.04

WP_Warren.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:40. A_10,844 (46,765).

