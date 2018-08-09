Mariners 8, Astros 6

|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Span lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|M.Gnzal lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Gattis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|White 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Kemp rf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|Seattle
|330
|002
|000—8
|Houston
|002
|002
|101—6
E_D.Gordon (11). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 9. 2B_Haniger 2 (21), Segura (27), Seager (26), White (3), T.Kemp 2 (11). 3B_Span (6). HR_Haniger (19), Span (9), Segura (9), White (5). SB_Maybin (9). SF_Span (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Paxton W,10-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Vincent H,11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome H,20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz S,43-46
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Houston
|Verlander L,11-7
|2
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Peacock
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Harris
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sipp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Harris (Gordon), by Vincent (Gonzalez). WP_Colome.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:36. A_34,976 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.