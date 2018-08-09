Mariners 8, Astros 6

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 5 2 4 2 Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 Span lf 3 2 3 3 M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 1 1 2 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 Segura ss 5 2 3 2 Gattis dh 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 5 0 1 1 White 1b 4 2 2 2 Seager 3b 5 0 2 0 J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 5 0 0 0 Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 0 Maybin cf 4 1 1 0 Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 1 0 T.Kemp rf-lf 4 1 3 2 Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 37 6 9 6

Seattle 330 002 000—8 Houston 002 002 101—6

E_D.Gordon (11). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 9. 2B_Haniger 2 (21), Segura (27), Seager (26), White (3), T.Kemp 2 (11). 3B_Span (6). HR_Haniger (19), Span (9), Segura (9), White (5). SB_Maybin (9). SF_Span (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Paxton W,10-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 5 Vincent H,11 1 1 1 1 0 1 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 Colome H,20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Diaz S,43-46 1 1 1 1 0 3 Houston Verlander L,11-7 2 7 6 6 0 2 Peacock 2 2 0 0 1 5 Harris 2 2 2 2 0 1 Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Harris (Gordon), by Vincent (Gonzalez). WP_Colome.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:36. A_34,976 (41,168).

