Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 8, Astros 6

August 9, 2018 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 5 2 4 2 Bregman ss 5 0 1 0
Span lf 3 2 3 3 M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 1 1 2
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 2b-3b 5 0 0 0
Segura ss 5 2 3 2 Gattis dh 5 0 0 0
Cruz dh 5 0 1 1 White 1b 4 2 2 2
Seager 3b 5 0 2 0 J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 5 0 0 0 Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 0
Maybin cf 4 1 1 0 Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 3 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 1 0
T.Kemp rf-lf 4 1 3 2
Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 37 6 9 6
Seattle 330 002 000—8
Houston 002 002 101—6

E_D.Gordon (11). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 9. 2B_Haniger 2 (21), Segura (27), Seager (26), White (3), T.Kemp 2 (11). 3B_Span (6). HR_Haniger (19), Span (9), Segura (9), White (5). SB_Maybin (9). SF_Span (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Paxton W,10-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 5
Vincent H,11 1 1 1 1 0 1
Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0
Colome H,20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz S,43-46 1 1 1 1 0 3
Houston
Verlander L,11-7 2 7 6 6 0 2
Peacock 2 2 0 0 1 5
Harris 2 2 2 2 0 1
Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2
Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 0

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Harris (Gordon), by Vincent (Gonzalez). WP_Colome.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Ripperger.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

T_3:36. A_34,976 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington