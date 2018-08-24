Listen Live Sports

Marlins 1, Braves 0

August 24, 2018
 
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 Ortega rf 4 0 0 0
Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 3 1 1 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 Detrich 1b 3 0 1 1
Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 Dean lf 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Rojas 2b-1b 3 0 1 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Sierra cf 2 0 0 0
Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Glloway ph-cf 1 0 0 0
S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Straily p 1 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro ph 1 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0
Y.Rvera 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 28 1 3 1
Atlanta 000 000 000—0
Miami 000 100 00x—1

E_Camargo (10). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 8. 2B_Acuna (20), Camargo (22), Bri.Anderson (27). SB_Realmuto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,10-8 6 2 1 1 2 8
Freeman 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Winkler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brach 1 0 0 0 3 1
Miami
Straily W,5-6 6 3 0 0 1 4
Guerrero H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0
Steckenrider H,19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Conley S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Foltynewicz, Brach.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:48. A_7,792 (36,742).

