Marlins 12, Nationals 1

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Ortega rf 5 2 2 2 Eaton rf 4 0 1 1 Ralmuto 1b 5 1 2 3 T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 5 1 0 0 Harper cf 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 6 3 5 1 M.Tylor cf 1 0 0 0 Dean lf 6 1 2 2 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 Riddle ss 4 1 2 3 Difo 3b 1 0 0 0 Glloway cf 5 2 3 1 J.Soto lf 1 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 1 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Urena p 5 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 Wieters c 2 1 1 0 Kieboom ph-c 1 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Mar.Ryn ph 1 0 0 0 Milone p 1 0 0 0 Totals 45 12 17 12 Totals 27 1 2 1

Miami 003 052 110—12 Washington 001 000 000— 1

E_T.Turner (10), Harper (3). LOB_Miami 11, Washington 2. 2B_Ortega (2), S.Castro 2 (26), Dean (1), Riddle (7), Galloway (2), Holaday (3), Eaton (10), Wieters (6). HR_Realmuto (16), Riddle (7), Galloway (1). SB_Galloway (1). SF_Riddle (1). S_G.Gonzalez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Urena W,4-12 9 2 1 1 2 4 Washington Gonzalez L,7-10 4 2-3 10 8 8 4 5 Holland 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Milone 4 6 4 4 0 3

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:40. A_31,435 (41,313).

