Marlins 12, Nationals 1

|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ralmuto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Harper cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|6
|3
|5
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dean lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Difo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|J.Soto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Gnzal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mar.Ryn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milone p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|45
|12
|17
|12
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|Miami
|003
|052
|110—12
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—
|1
E_T.Turner (10), Harper (3). LOB_Miami 11, Washington 2. 2B_Ortega (2), S.Castro 2 (26), Dean (1), Riddle (7), Galloway (2), Holaday (3), Eaton (10), Wieters (6). HR_Realmuto (16), Riddle (7), Galloway (1). SB_Galloway (1). SF_Riddle (1). S_G.Gonzalez (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Urena W,4-12
|9
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Washington
|Gonzalez L,7-10
|4
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|4
|5
|Holland
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milone
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:40. A_31,435 (41,313).
