Marlins 12, Nationals 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.317
|Realmuto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.293
|Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Castro 2b
|6
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Dean lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.176
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.231
|Galloway cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Urena p
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.051
|Totals
|45
|12
|17
|12
|4
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Harper cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Difo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Soto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|Murphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Wieters c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|b-Kieboom ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Gonzalez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Milone p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Miami
|003
|052
|110—12
|17
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—
|1
|2
|2
a-grounded out for Holland in the 5th. b-struck out for Wieters in the 8th.
E_Turner (10), Harper (3). LOB_Miami 11, Washington 2. 2B_Ortega (2), Castro 2 (26), Dean (1), Riddle (7), Galloway (2), Holaday (3), Eaton (10), Wieters (6). HR_Riddle (7), off Milone; Realmuto (16), off Milone; Galloway (1), off Milone. RBIs_Ortega 2 (3), Realmuto 3 (61), Castro (45), Dean 2 (3), Riddle 3 (28), Galloway (4), Eaton (23). SB_Galloway (1). SF_Riddle. S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 8 (Anderson 3, Dean 2, Riddle, Holaday 2). RISP_Miami 8 for 16; Washington 1 for 1.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, W, 4-12
|9
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|108
|4.50
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, L, 7-10
|4
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|4
|5
|88
|4.51
|Holland
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.53
|Milone
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|75
|5.81
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ben May; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:40. A_31,435 (41,313).
