Marlins 3, Braves 1

August 25, 2018 10:23 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna cf-lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .288
Camargo 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .317
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Suzuki c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198
b-Inciarte ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246
Sanchez p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Totals 36 1 9 1 2 13
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Realmuto c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .282
Dietrich 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Rojas 3b-1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Sierra cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .165
Chen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .121
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Anderson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .279
Galloway rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Totals 28 3 6 3 2 5
Atlanta 000 000 001—1 9 0
Miami 000 001 20x—3 6 1

a-homered for Conley in the 7th. b-struck out for Duvall in the 8th. c-popped out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Riddle (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Acuna (21). 3B_Ortega (1). HR_Swanson (13), off Steckenrider; Anderson (10), off Sobotka. RBIs_Swanson (53), Realmuto (62), Anderson 2 (56). SB_Realmuto (3). SF_Realmuto. S_Sierra.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman, Markakis, Swanson, Sanchez); Miami 3 (Dietrich, Riddle, Dean). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Miami 1 for 4.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 6-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 2 98 3.05
Sobotka 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 24 3.68
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.11
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chen, W, 5-9 6 6 0 0 2 10 109 4.91
Rucinski, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.24
Conley, H, 12 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 4.05
Barraclough, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.67
Steckenrider, S, 2-6 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 2-0.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:54. A_7,823 (36,742).

