Martinez sets MLS record with 45 goals in 1st 2 seasons

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez scored twice for Atlanta United to set an MLS record with 45 goals in his first two seasons, and Tosaint Ricketts had a stoppage-time goal for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw Saturday.

Martinez passed Stern John (44, 1998-99) for most goals in his first two seasons. The Venezuelan striker has 26 goals this season, one short of the MLS record. League-leading Atlanta (14-4-6) has 10 games remaining.

Martinez tied it at 1 with a penalty kick in the 53rd minute after drawing the penalty against goalkeeper Alex Bono.

In the 67th, Martinez headed home Hector Villalba’s diagonal cross to make it 2-1.

Ricketts punched home Jonathan Osorio’s cross in the 91st minute to level it for defending champion Toronto (6-11-5).

Sebastian Giovinco gave Toronto FC a 1-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, finishing Auro’s cross with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.

TIMBERS 3, UNION 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri and Dairon Asprilla each scored on a penalty kick, and the Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games.

Portland improved to 10-0-5 since its last loss on April 8 at Orlando. The undefeated run matches the club’s MLS record of 15 games set in 2013.

Philadelphia rested many of its starters — including captain Alejandro Bedoya — in anticipation of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup semifinal against the Chicago Fire.

David Guzman also scored for the Timbers on a header in the 87th minute.

SOUNDERS 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin scored stoppage-time goals to lift Seattle past Minnesota.

After United’s Miguel Ibarra was called for a handball, Lodeiro converted from the spot to tie it for the Sounders (8-9-5) in the 91st minute. Bruin then added the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a chip shot to beat the onrushing goalkeeper for Seattle’s fourth win in a row.

Darwin Quintero opened the scoring for Minnesota United (9-13-1) in the 19th minute. He spun around Harry Shipp and faked right to get Chad Marshall leaning the wrong way before sending a left-footed shot just inside the far post.

RAPIDS 2, GALAXY 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sam Nicholson scored in the 90th minute and Colorado ended Los Angeles’ nine-game unbeaten streak.

Nicholson made a run into the middle of the area and finished Edgar Castillo’s cutback pass with just enough air under the shot to stay out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

Kellyn Acosta leveled it for the Rapids (5-12-5) in the 50th minute with a sustained dribble across the field and a low hard finish across the grain. It was Acosta’s second goal in as many games since being traded from FC Dallas to Colorado.

Colorado’s defensive miscommunication in the 33rd minute led to Romain Alessandrini putting Tommy Smith’s botched clearance back into the net for the Galaxy (10-8-5).

EARTHQUAKES 3, FC DALLAS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Valeri Qazaishvili scored twice and San Jose snapped a 12-game winless streak with the victory FC Dallas.

Qazaishvili opened the scoring for the Quakes (3-12-7) in the 19th minute, hurdling Jesse Gonzalez after the goalkeeper came off his line but failed to stop Shea Salinas’s long ball. Qazaishvili then outmaneuvered defender Matt Hedges before finishing from near the end line.

Qazaishvili also capped the scoring in the 88th minute with a sliding finish of Chris Wondolowski’s low cross. Jahmir Hyka gave San Jose a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute, settling Anibal Godoy’s chip pass and sending a low shot in that slipped under Gonzalez. Roland Lamah tied it at 1 for Western Conference-leading FC Dallas (12-4-6) with a left-footed stab on Michael Barrios’ cross in the 23rd minute.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, DYNAMO 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Diego Rubio scored in the 74th minute and Sporting Kansas City held on to beat 10-man Houston.

Gianluca Busio flicked Graham Zusi’s ball in front of Rubio, who caught it with a chest trap and finished with a right-footed shot. The 16-year-old Busio was making his first MLS start.

Houston’s Alejandro Fuenmayor was sent off in the 14th minute for excessive contact with Busio during an aerial challenge.

Sporting KC (10-6-6) snapped a two-game skid and a five-game winless streak. Houston (7-9-6) lost its third in a row.

D.C. UNITED 1, IMPACT 1, TIE

MONTREAL (AP) — Yamil Asad scored in the 70th minute to give D.C. United and new star striker Wayne Rooney the draw with Montreal.

The Washington club tied it when Luciano Acosta slipped the ball toward two onrushing teammates, with Asad getting there just ahead of Rooney to slot it inside the near post for his ninth of the season.

Coming off a win over Colorado on Rooney’s first MLS goal, D.C. is 2-2-1 since the former Manchester United star signed with the club, which sits last in the Eastern Conference at 4-9-6.

Matteo Mancosu scored early for Montreal (9-13-1).

REAL SALT LAKE 2, FIRE 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake sent Chicago to its sixth consecutive loss.

Kreilach cut inside the defender on his run to finish Joao Plata’s cross from close range, capping the scoring for RSL (10-9-4) in the 75th minute. Kreilach opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a header on Jefferson Savarino’s cross.

Bastian Schweinsteiger hammered a shot from 30 yards out to tie it at 1 in the 48th minute for the Fire (6-13-5).

WHITECAPS 2, NYCFC 2, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored in the 87th minute to give Vancouver the tie with New York City.

Brek Shea sent in a wide cross and Hurtado one-timed it from behind the right side of the 6-yard box.

Nicolas Mezquida opened the scoring for the Whitecaps (8-9-6) in the 22nd minute with a low hard shot from behind the penalty arc. Jesus Medina tied it for NYCFC (13-5-5) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Valentin Castellanos gave City a 2-1 lead in the 46th in his MLS debut.

ORLANDO CITY 3, REVOLUTION 3, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter finished Yoshimar Yotun’s free kick in the 93rd minute in give Orlando City the tie with New England.

Yotun also had a free kick in the 71st minute that Amro Tarek headed home to make it 2-all for Orlando (7-14-2). Yotun was sent off violent conduct in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Teal Bunbury gave the Revs (7-7-8) a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute.

Dom Dwyer added a goal for Orlando City. Juan Agudelo and Cristian Penilla also scored for New England.

