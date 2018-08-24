Listen Live Sports

Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record, Atlanta wins

August 24, 2018 11:02 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez broke the MLS season goal record with his 28th, giving Atlanta United the lead in the 74th minute in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Friday night.

Martinez ran past the defense for a through ball, cutting back his defender and chipping it over Joe Bendik. Martinez briefly looked back at Bendik before taking off his jersey and celebrating with teammates.

Martinez broke a tie for the record with Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips. Lassiter set the record in 1996 for the Tampa Bay Mutiny in the league’s first season. Wondolowski matched it for the San Jose Earthquakes 2012, and Wright-Phillips had 27 goals for the New York Red Bulls in 2014.

Martinez has scored in nine straight matches, tied for the longest streak in league history, and the 25-year-old Venezuelan star still has eight games remaining the regular season.

Atlanta (16-4-6) extended its undefeated stretch to seven games to remain atop the Supporters’ Shield race. Orlando (7-16-2) had its winless run extended to six matches — including five losses.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez opened the scoring in the 21st minute for Atlanta by knocking in a rebound from a free kick. Scott Sutter tied it at 1 in the 39th for Orlando by sending home Will Johnson’s back-heel pass.

