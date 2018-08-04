Listen Live Sports

Matt Hagan qualifies No. 1 for NHRA Northwest Nationals

August 4, 2018 9:56 pm
 
KENT, Wash. (AP) — Matt Hagan took his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the Funny Car season Saturday in the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Hagan’s run 3.913-second run at 324.75 mph from Friday stood strong through Saturday’s two sessions. He’s trying to win for the third time in five events.

“I think the new body is just a little bit of a learning curve,” Hagan said. “The car is obviously running great with No. 1 qualifier but there’s still some things we are learning about this new Hellcat body. I feel confident about it though.”

Steve Torrence was No. 1 in Top Fuel, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field, also with their Friday passes.

