Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavs waive Chinanu Onuaku, acquired in trade with Rockets

August 6, 2018 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have waived Chinanu Onuaku as expected four days after acquiring the center in a trade with Houston.

The 6-foot-10 Onuaku was a second-round pick by the Rockets in 2016 and played sparingly over two seasons. The Mavericks traded the rights to forward Maarty Leunen to the Rockets in the deal.

Onuaku averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in six games with Houston.

The Mavericks also signed free agent guard/forward Ryan Broekhoff. The 6-7 Broekhoff spent the past five seasons playing professionally in Turkey and Russia.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington