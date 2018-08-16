Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McBride has 15 points in 4th, Aces move into 8th-place tie

August 16, 2018 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 18 of her 19 points in the first half, Kayla McBride scored all 15 of her points in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed New York Liberty 85-72 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for the final playoff spot.

Las Vegas (14-18) and Dallas are tied for eighth — with a series meeting Friday in Texas. The Wings own the tiebreaker.

Las Vegas raced to a 31-10 lead, including a 16-0 run, in the first quarter and cruised into halftime with a 46-33 advantage. Wilson was 7-of-9 shooting in the first half and McBride was 0 for 5 from the field through the first three quarters.

Kia Nurse and Bria Hartley scored 14 points apiece for New York (7-25). Liberty scoring leader Tina Charles did not play because of back spasms. Shavonte Zellous, Amanda Zahui B. and Epiphanny Prince also sat out.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

New York pulled within single digits, 62-53, at the end of the third quarter for the first time since 12-3.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry sat courtside.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington