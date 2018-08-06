Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McCarthy: Packers’ LT Bakhtiari’s injury not ‘long term’

August 6, 2018 1:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has apparently avoided a serious injury.

Bakhtiari was hurt during the Family Night practice on Saturday at Lambeau Field. He walked to a cart with his left shoe removed before being driven back to the locker room.

Coach Mike McCarthy said before practice Monday that Bakhtiari’s injury is “not of the long-term nature.” Bakhtiari will be evaluated as he goes through rehab.

Bakhtiari is one of the team’s most important offensive players as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ reliable blind-side protector.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga just returned to practice on a limited basis following a right ACL injury that knocked him out at midseason last year.

Green Bay has placed inside linebacker Jake Ryan on injured reserve. One of the team’s best run-stoppers suffered a significant right knee injury in practice last week.

The Packers play their first preseason game on Thursday at home against Tennessee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington