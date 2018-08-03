Listen Live Sports

McCoughtry scores 21, 2nd-place Dream top Sky 89-74

August 3, 2018 9:17 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points, Tiffany Hayes added 19 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 89-74 on Friday night.

Atlanta closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run, for a 64-59 lead, and held Chicago to 4-of-17 shooting in the frame.

Hayes and Alex Bentley each made a 3-pointer on Atlanta’s first two possessions of the fourth quarter for a 70-59 lead and the Dream led by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Jessica Breland had 13 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta (17-10). The second-place Dream are three games back of Seattle (20-7) in the playoff standings and one game ahead of Los Angeles (16-11).

Courtney Vandersloot led Chicago (10-18) with 24 points, seven assists and four steals. Allie Quigley was held to eight points.

Vandersloot sank a running 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer, capping Chicago’s 9-0 run for a 43-42 lead. She had 16 points in the first half, including 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range.

