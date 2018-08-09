Listen Live Sports

McCoughtry to miss remainder of Dream season

August 9, 2018 7:55 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Angel McCoughtry will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury the Atlanta Dream announced Thursday just before their game against Los Angeles.

The ninth-year forward tore ligaments in her left knee on Tuesday night in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Aces.

“I am disappointed with the injury but I believe our team is in good hands,” McCoughtry said. “We have a supportive group and a lot of goals to still accomplish. I plan to be there every step of the way to help us reach them. I appreciate everyone and know I will come back stronger than ever.”

McCoughtry, the No. 1 overall selection by the Dream in 2009, was averaging 16.5 points, including a career-high 39 points at New York earlier this year. She has helped lead Atlanta to the second-best record in the league.

Today in History

