Mental evaluation ordered for slain NBA player’s ex-wife

August 22, 2018 11:46 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge in Tennessee has ordered a mental evaluation for the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said Wednesday that he’s signed an order for doctors to evaluate Sherra Wright’s ability to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Doctors will determine if Wright can help in her defense and if she can understand the consequences if convicted.

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA.

